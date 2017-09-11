Video: Truck carrying pigs tips over, temporarily closes I-70

Westbound Interstate-70 was closed Monday afternoon just east of Glenwood Springs as traffic personnel attempt to clean up a rolled over semi-truck that was carrying a load of pigs.

Glenwood Springs police, Colorado Department of Transportation and others were trying to corral the 100 or so pigs that had been in the truck, routing them to the adjacent bike path.

The driver of the truck was taken to Valley View Hospital, Glenwood Police Chief Terry Wilson said.

Five pigs died and several were injured, he added.

The accident happened at about 1:15 p.m. at mile 117.5, just west of the No Name tunnel.

Wilson said that a veterinarian was en route to tend to the injured pigs and try to calm them down.

Wilson said that it was a single vehicle accident and that Colorado Parks and Wildlife has also been contacted to help with the cleanup. Colorado State Patrol is already assisting on scene.

The truck driver somehow lost control just west of the tunnel and hit the right guardrail before crossing the westbound lanes and striking the median barriers. The semi and trailer tipped over on its left side, Wilson said.

There is no estimated time of reopening and updates will be forthcoming. Wilson estimated the westbound lanes would be closed at least an hour and a half, and that the eastbound lanes may also need to be closed when the truck is removed.