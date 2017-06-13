Volario’s partners with Mountain Family Center for family style dinners | SkyHiNews.com

This marks a big week for Devil's Thumb Ranch and Volario's restaurant in Winter Park.

The rustic northern Italian cuisine eatery begins its summer Family Style Community Table Dinners events series on Thursday. The events will be held the third Thursday of every month this summer and is being conducted in partnership with Mountain Family Center. The dinner will provide monetary and food support to the Grand County based nonprofit organization Mountain Family Center.

"This is our first event like this," Devil's Thumb Ranch Marketing Manager Chris Bettey said. "We are really hoping people find out and spread the word and make it a success."

Officials from Devil's Thumb Ranch in Tabernash are asking those who will be attending the monthly specialty dinners to bring canned food donations for Mountain Family Center that can be left at the door. Additionally five percent of all profits from the evening event will be donated to Mountain Family Center.

Bettey said Volario's, which is owned by Devil's Thumb, hopes to hold the family style dinners on the restaurant's patio, weather depending. Bettey also noted the dinner is open to the public though he recommended making reservations to ensure your seat at the table.

The dinner will run from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. and features a four-course meal with wine pairings. The dinner is not a free event so call Volario's for additional price details.