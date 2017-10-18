Walking for a cause: With over 1,200 miles covered, elementary students raise funds with walkathon

Students at Granby Elementary School have been getting extra exercise in lately by participating in a walkathon fundraiser for the Granby Elementary PTA.

Late last week, the entire student body at Granby Elementary took part in the two-day, PTA organized and sponsored event, all to generate funds for several events that the school holds throughout the year.

On Wednesday and Thursday last week, during their regularly scheduled science and physical education classes, students from Granby Elementary headed out to Polhamus Park to make laps around the park, tallying each lap as they went.

Granby Elementary Physical Education Teacher Maggie Keller helped direct the action during the day, with assistance from new teacher, Jordy McNamee, and some additional school staff.

Each lap started on Mesa Street, went up to Topaz Avenue, turned south onto Zero Street, going past town hall, and headed back west on Jasper Avenue to Mesa. According to Keller, each lap was equal to a quarter-mile.

According to Emily Hagen, Granby PTA president, the entire student body tallied a combined total of 5,078 laps over the two days, or roughly 1,270 miles. Hagen said that the total distance covered by all students averaged out to roughly 1.5 miles per day for each student, or six laps.

Keller called the fundraiser "a community effort" and highlighted the participation of Grand County EMS, the Granby Police Department and new School Resource Officer Craig Parten, who watched over the students at one of the park's corners and offered words of encouragement to the children as they made their rounds.

Hagen explained the funds raised by the students will go to support the school's once monthly Pastries with Parents events, crafts and caroling at Christmas time, Book Bingo, teacher appreciation events and more. The PTA also hoped to raise enough funds to provide some classroom support for various teachers with specific needs.

Hagen was still collecting pledge sheets early this week and neither Hagen nor Keller had exact figures on fundraising totals from the event. Additionally the walkathon organizers had not tallied individual laps to determine the student who covered the most ground during the fundraiser.

The student who covered the most ground during the walkathon will get to be "Principal for a Day" as a reward.

Hagen said any leftover funds raised from the walkathon will go towards the next phase of the school's ongoing, multi-year, playground upgrade and renovation project.

"We are keeping fundraising light this year because the kids worked so hard last year to reach their playground goal," Hagen commented.