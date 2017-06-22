Walking Jukebox kicks off Music On The Square | SkyHiNews.com

Next weekend will be "OK."

Sam Osborne and Gary Key, also known as "OK," are both full-time musicians who come together a few times a year to perform for audiences as a duo. Key is from Winter Park, where he plays full-time, and Osborne is from Tampa, Fla., also playing music full-time.

Local favorite Key, also known as The Walking Jukebox, and Osborne will kick off this summer's Music on the Square from 6 to 8 p.m. June 30 at Cooper Creek Square in downtown Winter Park.

When the duo comes together it's an "unbelievable" combination of voice, playing and entertaining. Their repertoire includes more than 700 songs and they prefer to do all requests rather than play from a song list.

They are known not only for their live music but also for their ability to entertain their audiences.

Both sing lead vocals, harmony and trade off on six string and bass, and when Key throws in some harmonica, the sound is grabbing.

They cover many artists including James Taylor, Neil Young, Johnny Cash, Pink Floyd and a huge range of classic rock, folk, country, blues and more.

Music On The Square is a summer concert series held Fridays through Sept. 1 from 6 to 8 p.m. at Cooper Creek Square in downtown Winter Park.

The series is free and open to all ages.