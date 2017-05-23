Walter J. Gooch, 1917 – 2017 | SkyHiNews.com

"Cowboy," that's what folks called him. Walter Gooch, 99 years old, passed away early Monday morning, May 15, 2017, at the Mat Su Regional Hospital, due to complications from diabetes. Walter's family claims he was born in Oak Creek on Nov. 7, 1917.

Walt was a perpetual tease, always had folks in stitches wherever he went, and loved socializing. He often was seen around Big Lake, Alaska, having a cup of black coffee and a bite to eat. His favorite was a half order of biscuits AND the gravy. When his waitress came by, he'd tease her, telling her he needed another cup because his had a hole in it and would then chuckle at the waitress as she bustled about busily, commenting that she was moving fast like maggots on a hot rock! That always elicited a laugh.

In his younger days, Walt was an accomplished bull rider, bringing home numerous awards. His many friends from Colorado often wrote giving him the latest rodeo news. One of his favorite sayings was, "Keep your end gate up and your powder dry!"

Walter is survived by his eldest son, Jerry Wayne Gooch (wife Jana), daughter Sandra Kay Jackson (husband Dennis), son Wesley Dean Gooch, and daughter, Vickie Lynn Parsons. He is further survived by four grandchildren; Jeremy Jackson, Amy Smith, Wesley Gooch, and TJ Pryor, as well as four great-grandchildren.

He will be missed greatly!