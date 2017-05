Want to host an exchange student? | SkyHiNews.com

The Rotary Club of Granby is looking for a few good families in east Grand County who would be willing to host an exchange student set to arrive in August.

"A host family would have the student live with them for two to three months and then he'd move on to another family for his nine-month stay in the county," side Jan Knisley, Granby Rotary Club's exchange liaison.

This year's exchange student is from Spain and he has an avid interest in the outdoor activities and academic challenges in Grand County, Knisley said.

Anyone interested in hosting the student can contact Knisley at (970) 887-8983.