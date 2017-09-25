West Grand Football keeps undefeated streak alive

The West Grand Mustangs football team rolled over the Pikes Peak Christian Eagles 52-2 this weekend, improving to 4-0 and continuing their dominant streak to start the year.

The Mustangs turned in a near perfect performance from the start, as Junior Hugh Wheatley took the opening kickoff to the house to give West Grand an early lead they would never relinquish.

Wheatley made his presence felt throughout a stellar first half, scoring three touchdowns on just six touches. He scored on a 22-yard run on his first play from scrimmage, and punched in another touchdown from six-yards out before the end of the half.

Junior Luis Dominguez ran for 35 yards on seven carries and scored two touchdowns. Senior Luke Mogck led the team in receiving, tallying 79-yards on two catches and adding a touchdown.

Senior Quarterback Brady Gore was 5 of 8 for 107 yards, and Luis Dominguez completed his only passing attempt for a 54 yard touchdown. Freshman Quarterback Jakob Buller completed one pass for three yards, and ran for 26 yards and a touchdown.

The first team offense was pulled after the first half.

The defense was equally impressive, allowing the Eagles zero first downs and only surrendering a fourth quarter safety on a ball snapped out of the end zone. Pikes Peak was stifled to just 19 rush yards and one passing yard in the contest.

Senior Josh O'Hotto led the team with nine tackles. Luis Dominguez had six tackles and an interception. Senior Jake Bentler also had an interception.

Up next for the Mustangs is a home game against the Hayden Tigers on Sept. 29.

Middle Park High School Football

The Middle Park Panthers dropped to 1-3 after a 33-2 defeat at the hands of the University Bulldogs on Friday.

The Panthers will take on the Denver West Cowboys on the 29th, the beginning of a five game stretch of league contests to close out the season.