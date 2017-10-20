West Grand Mustangs rock Soroco, 54-0, remain undefeated

The West Grand Mustangs pulled out another exemplary performance against Soroco High School on Thursday, defeating the Rams 54-0 and moving to an unblemished 8-0 on the season.

It didn't take long for the Mustangs to get on the board as Junior Running Back Hugh Wheatley took a carry 70-yards for a touchdown early in the first quarter. Soroco had no answer for Wheatley, who went on to grab 60 and 80-yard touchdown passes from Senior Quarterback Brady Gore.

Senior Luis Dominguez ended the first quarter with a 60-yard touchdown pass to Senior Receiver Luke Mogck. Dominguez also added a rushing touchdown in the second quarter.

West Grand's elite defense was also on display early, as Junior Linebacker Jordan Knight took the ball right back from the Rams on their first possession, returning a fumble 35-yards for a second score.

The Mustang defense continued its unabashed domination over the rest of the league, securing West Grand's fourth straight shutout. West Grand hasn't given up a point since a fourth quarter safety against Pike's Peak Christian on Sept. 22, and the Mustangs are currently outscoring opponents 342-14 on the season.

The third ranked Mustangs will look to close out their perfect season at home against the 6-1 Gilpin County Eagles on Oct. 27.