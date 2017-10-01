What is Sun Communities?

Sun Communities is a multinational real estate investment company that specializes in RV resorts and manufactured home communities.

Sun Communities is a publicly traded corporation that goes by SUI on the New York Stock Exchange. Initially established in 1975, Sun went public in 1993. Sun Communities is headquartered in Southfield, Mich. According to Sun's 2016 Securities and Exchange Commission annual report, the company owns, operates, or has a financial interest in 341 properties in the United States and Canada dispersed between 29 different states and the province of Ontario.

Those 341 properties include 226 manufactured housing communities, 87 RV communities, and 28 properties containing both. Those 341 properties hold 80,166 manufactured home sites, 37,210 RV sites, and 10,616 undeveloped sites that are suitable for future development.

Sun's planned development in Grand County will include both RV sites and manufactured vacation home sites. When they build their new RV resort in Granby, it will be Sun's second RV resort community in the state; the other being the Jellystone Park resort north of Larkspur. Sun also has other manufactured home communities in Colorado including Dillon, Evans, Firestone, Ft. Collins, Pueblo and Thornton.

The state of Florida holds more Sun Communities RV resorts than any other state while Michigan holds the largest number of Sun's manufactured home communities.