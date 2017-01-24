What’s happening at East Grand School District | SkyHiDailyNews.com

Week of Jan. 23

• Results from the GES Spelling Bee (Results from FVE and EGMS will be in next weeks edition) : 1st place: Jackson Salyards, 2nd place: Lexi Robinson, 3rd place: Haize Garcia. There were 18 total participants this year as follows:

4th Grade: Dana Bell, Aubree Hanson, Jackson Salyards, Haize Garcia, Elizabeth Kaplanis, Joseph Gallegos, Stephen Holland, Kaylee Hoover, Jacqueline Arambula-Juardo. 5th Grade: Lucas Conger, Kylee Boomer, Lindsey Sullivan, Allison Life, Lexi Robinson, Emma Bellatty, Kaden Ackerman, Alexis Ayala, Arianna Dickerson

• Fraser Valley Elementary School fifth-grade students are excited to present the play: Shrek the Musical coming up on February 1 and 2.

• January is “Get Outside and Move” month. Our school wide health teams are encouraging students, staff and families to get outside and enjoy the beautiful surroundings here in Grand County. Ski, snowshoe, build a snowman, go for a wintery walk, just get out there and get moving!

• Fifth-grade student, L. Riley Rome, wrote the following: “In 5th grade we take some very fun field trips. At Granby Elementary, the 5th grade class went to AmeriTowne last week. AmeriTowne is a regular looking building that blends in with the buildings around it. Nothing about it would catch your eye, but on the inside it is a busy community run by KIDS! Granby Elementary School 5th graders were in charge of businesses, including a warehouse, parcel service, a TV station, newspaper, an investment company, containers shop, college, sign and print shop, market, and the town hall. Each shop had a manager, an accountant, and staff.”

I, Riley Rome, worked at Towne Hall as the Mayor. I got to cut a red ribbon with giant blue scissors, give an opening ceremonial speech, sign all shop licenses, make sure the town was running smooth, and even made my writing teacher do push-ups for breaking town laws. I felt like a real mayor. It was the best field trip so far this year.”

• The preschool staff at FVE would like to send out a HUGE thanks to Miss Lydia Bloem and the Mountain Family Center. Miss Lydia just completed “Eat, Play, Grow” with a group of 10 preschoolers at FVE. “Eat, Play, Grow” is a new Early Childhood curriculum which promotes healthy eating practices and physical activity with young children and their families. The 14-week curriculum includes lessons in literacy, art, food preparation and physical activity. We are so thankful for our partnership with the Mountain Family Center to promote these life-long lessons in our kids.

• The fifth-graders at FVES wish to thank Wells Fargo Bank, Centennial Bank, and FVES Parent Advisory Committee for their generosity in funding our recent trip to AmeriTowne. The students ran businesses, used their own debit cards, balanced their checkbook registers, and donated cash to charities. Here are some their favorite highlights from the trip: “My favorite part was making people smile as I worked at the snack shop.”, “Being an adult for the day was the best.”, “I liked paying for my own stuff.”, “My favorite part was going on break from my job and spending money using my debit card.” We look forward to attending AmeriTowne again in the spring next year.

• The Granby Elementary School, Student Council, used funds from the coin drive to create a Granby Elementary School flag. On Thursday, January 19, the student council presented the flag to the school in a ceremony during which the flag was flown for the first time. Stop by the flagpole in the front of the school to check out our Granby Elementary School pride!