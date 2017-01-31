What’s happening at East Grand School District | SkyHiDailyNews.com

Week of January 30

• MPHS InterAct Club sponsored by the Rotary Clubs in Grand County worked with the Mountain Family Center doing food drives in October, November and December. In all they collected 794 pounds of food and $197.55 to help support families in the area. The students lead the food drives by contacting City Market to arrange for times, setting up the volunteer schedule and bringing the food to Mountain Family Center where they help weigh and shelve the collected food. Great Job InterAct Club!

• The following students have perfect attendance for first semester at GES: Kindergarten – Russell; First Grade – Chantel, Westen, Annabelle, and Graham; Third Grade – Elijah, Dylan, Maggie, Connor, and Emmylou; Fourth Grade – Matthew; Fifth Grade – Emma, Landon, Allison, Lyllian, Riley, Tanner, and Lukas. Well done. We’re proud of our Granby Bears!

• This past week eigth-graders learned about the causes and major battles of the American Revolution. They worked in groups all week to create and build original board games with the important events and battles. Monday they will play each other’s games in class.

• Granby Elementary P.E classes will be learning about snowshoeing for the next three weeks on Wednesdays and Thursdays. Students who are properly dressed for the outdoors will be able to join their PE class for a snowshoeing adventure in the town park.

•Oral Health Screening for Granby Elementary Students will be on February 8.

• Congratulations to the eigth-grade brain bowl team that finished 8th at the Central Regional Optimist meet on Saturday, January 21. They competed against 34 other teams, including private and charter schools from the front range and metro areas.

• On February 10 the annual Science Discovery: Engineering the Future day sponsored by CU will take place at Granby Elementary School. Elementary and middle school students from East Grand, West Grand and North Park will take part in this exciting STEM opportunity.

• East Grand School District is being recognized statewide by Colorado A+ as an “Outlier” school district. This means that compared to other districts in the state East Grand is scoring significantly better in specific categories. The report will be published on February 1 and can be found on this site: http://apluscolorado.org/ . The staff, students, parents and community should be proud of the great work we are all doing for our students.

• The Colorado Department of Education has approved the District Performance Frameworks and the School Performance Frameworks for this year. The frameworks can be found at: https://www.cde.state.co.us/schoolview.