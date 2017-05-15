Wildfire season begins with 424 Fire | SkyHiNews.com

A wildland fire near Cutthroat Bay was quickly brought under control May 15 as local firefighters from throughout Grand County responded to the scene.

Firefighters achieved 100 percent containment on the 424 Fire at 1:45 p.m. after digging a firebreak trench surrounding the fire. The 424 Fire is so named for County Road 424, which firefighters used to access the property upon which the fire was burning.

Grand Fire Protection District spokeswoman Schelly Olson described the incident as a "small wildland fire". Gusting winds and abundant stands of beetle-kill pine in the area though meant the fire could have been far worse. The fire was located within a small subdivision of homes and cabins in the area and while no structures were damaged and no injuries were reported the fire threatened multiple residences in the area.

Though the fire was officially within the boundaries of the Grand Fire Protection District it was extremely close to the district line between Grand Fire and Grand Lake Fire. The blaze occurred entirely on private property just off County Road 4 and 424 and was centered less than one mile from Grand Lake Fire's Station Three, at the corner of US Highway 34 and the turnoff to Cutthroat Bay Campground.

Because of the fire's location initial calls for response went out to Grand Lake Fire, which in turned called for mutual aid from the other firefighting agencies in Grand County. Grand Lake Fire Chief Mike Long was the initial Attack Incident Commander though incident command was later transferred to Chief Ron Thompson of Grand Fire.

The roughly one-and-a-half-acre blaze was initiated as a campfire Monday morning but got out of control, prompting an emergency call. Officials received the initial call for response at 11:54 a.m. and arrived on scene shortly thereafter.

By 1 p.m. the fire was largely under control with no visible flames, though the smoke plume could be seen throughout the Three Lakes region. Firefighters on scene said they estimated a lengthy mop-up period as they continued monitoring for hot spots and worked to buck and stack burnt timber inside the fire perimeter, which firefighters refer to as being "in black".

A total of 32 personnel responded to the 424 Fire along with 13 apparatus. Agencies working the fire included Grand Lake Fire, Grand Fire, East Grand Fire, Hot Sulphur Springs/Parshall Fire, Kremmling Fire, the US Forest Service, Grand County EMS, Grand County Office of Emergency Management and the Grand County Sheriff's Office.

Monday's fire is a teachable moment for the residents of Grand County. Though the blaze was quickly contained it could have been much more serious. County residents, and any visitors to Middle Park, should be especially vigilant about the dangers of wildfire outbreaks as we rapidly approach the warm summer season.

Remember to make sure all campfires are completely extinguished before leaving a campsite. Keep fire extinguishers or other fire suppression equipment handy and ready when starting any fires of your own. Remember to properly discard all cigarette butts and any other smoldering flame sources as well.

The fire season is just beginning in the high country, though if the last two years are any indication we will have many more wildland blazes before the winter snows start falling.