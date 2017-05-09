Wildfires common in Grand County: The facts | SkyHiNews.com

The summer fire season is always a cause of concern in the high country. For two consecutive years, Grand County firefighters have faced serious blazes sparked within Middle Park. The Gore Ridge Fire threatened subdivisions in the Kremmling area last September while the Byers Canyon Rifle Range Fire posed a significant danger to the Hot Sulphur Springs area in 2015.

Grand County has an abundant supply of beetle-kill pine that poses a significant fire hazard and a large number of visitors and recreationists who spend cool mountain nights around campfires. Throw in the dangers posed by lightning strikes and cigarette butts and a myriad of other ignition sources, and the scope of the need for mitigation and firefighting training becomes even more prescient.