Wildfires raging across the state | SkyHiNews.com

Summer in the high country means a greater risk for wildfires, several of which are currently raging across Colorado with two in close proximity to Grand County.

The closest fire to county lines is the Gutzler Fire, burning up conifer covered hillsides southwest of Kremmling in Eagle County. The fire is at over 850 acres.

A short distance south of the Gutzler Fire is the Peak 2 Fire, threatening the town of Breckenridge and prompting evacuations of roughly 500 residences. The Peak 2 Fire was listed at 84 acres as of Thursday morning.

Far to the west of Grand County, near the Utah border, a lightning strike sparked the East Rim Fire northeast of Dove Creek. That fire currently stands at 300 acres with only three percent containment. Fire officials anticipate reaching full containment on Aug. 1.

Down in the San Juan's, several other wildfires are burning. The 412 Fire is burning in heavy conifer forests on U.S. Forest Service land. As of Thursday morning, the fire was listed at 75 acres and officials are estimating July 15 as the full containment date for the blaze. The Lightner Creek Fire is also adding some smoke to the southwest region.

The fire is burning slightly west of Perins Peak and Durango, north of U.S. Route 160. Officials state containment stands at 95 percent on the 412-acre fire burning through ponderosa pine and pinyon junipers in the area.