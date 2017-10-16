Will Delay: King of Middle Park High School

With nine minutes left on the clock the Middle Park Panthers are crushing the Jefferson Saints, 63-0. In reality the game has been over for a while, and the crowd knows it. They're chatty and cold, waiting for the clock to hit zero so they can trot onto the field and congratulate the team on a feel-good Homecoming stomping.

But the clock hasn't hit zero yet.

The Panthers kick off and the Saints return man fumbles. Before the Middle Park coverage team even emerges from the scrum with the ball, star middle linebacker and senior Will Delay is pointing and ecstatically hopping his way down the sidelines.

For Delay, the score doesn't matter. There's time on the clock, and he wants to dominate.

Delay's persona off the field is in stark contrast to the way he plays. He comes across as humble and polite, using the word "sir" at every opportunity and taking the time to talk to every fan who came up to congratulate him after the game. In a word he's modest, especially for a kid who most of us would say has high school "on lock."

Delay was born in Salida and moved to Granby when he was three years old. He started playing football in seventh grade, and never looked back.

Recommended Stories For You

"I love football," he said. "It's my favorite sport by far. I started playing my seventh grade year. It was all new and kind of scary, but it really clicked sophomore year. I started realizing that I love football and it's a really big part of me."

Delay is a two-year captain of the football team, and is currently leading the team in tackles and sacks. He also plays offensive tackle, and participates in wrestling and track and field.

On top of his athletic accomplishments Delay thrives in school. He serves as president of the student council, and was crowned Homecoming king at the half-time of Friday's game.

"It's a great honor," he said. "I'm not really sure what to say about it really. I'm honored to be selected and it really means a lot. It's something special that I'll never forget."

Delay said he loves to study history, government and economics, as well as strength training.

"I love learning about that stuff and I don't mind going to school in the morning," he said. "It's a fun place with a good environment. I've got a lot of great friends and great teachers."

Delay isn't sure what the future holds for him after high school. He said he is considering going to college, and possibly further pursuing his love of football. But mostly, he just wants to find what makes him happy.

"I'm kind of feeling it out. Maybe I'll go play sports or football in college. If not than I don't know. Be happy, that's my goal," he said.

It's certainly an achievable goal for a star athlete, student president and Homecoming king.