Winner, winner, fish for dinner: Lions host fishing derby | SkyHiNews.com

The Fraser River Valley Lions Club sponsored another successful fishing derby earlier this month with 152 children participating in the event held at the fishing ponds near Safeway. Almost 200 fish were reeled in by the children, ranging from age two to 16.

Contest winners for the zero to five age group were Troy Warden with most fish, three, and Sean Warden with biggest fish at 13 inches. For ages six to seven were Ozzie Gin with most fish, seven, and Luke Ficken with biggest fish at 13 inches. For age group eight to nine were the most fish by Ivy Morrow, 15, and the largest fish of 19 inches being hooked by Brymn King. Ages 10 to 11, Ben Bowen had most fish, eight, and Seth Thompson had the biggest fish at 17 inches. For ages 12 and older, Tyler Chavez had the most fish, 11, and Jacob Barr had the biggest fish at 12-and-a-half inches. These excited winners each received a $10 gift certificate donated from either The Winter Park Trading Co. or Budget Tackle in Granby, two of the sponsors for the event. The Winter Park Trading Co. also donated bait for the event, which all the participants really appreciated.

This year the Colorado Parks and Wildlife also helped stock the pond and provided over 50 fishing poles free to disadvantaged or disabled children.

Lions Club provided food and drinks at the end of the event, to all those in attendance.

The Children's Fishing Derby is held annually the first Sunday in July and continues to grow in popularity. Donations to help maintain this free event can be made at the fishing pond and are greatly appreciated.

The Lions Club maintains and stocks the fishing ponds owned by the town of Fraser, which can be utilized by anyone in the community.