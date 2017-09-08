Winter Park awards bid for one-way Leland Creek flow trail

The town of Winter Park awarded a bid to Single Track Trails to construct the Leland Creek Flow Trail at the town council meeting Tuesday night. The trail will be a one-way flow trail connecting Akima's Way to Sundog in the Leland Creek area.

Trail improvements were budgeted into the 2017 Trails Department Budget. The town originally intended to include the construction of a different connecting trail from behind the Trailhead Development to an intersection of Ski Idlewild Road at Confluence Park. However, the town is still waiting on easements for the land, and decided to get started on trail improvements with the Leland Creek Flow Trail.

In mid August the town conducted a request for bids, and publicly opened two bids for the project, one from Single Track Trails in Fraser, and the other from Mountain states Snowcats out of Wyoming.

Single Track Trails bid $46,500 on the project, well under the town's $80,000 budget for the project, while Mountain states Snowcats bid $84,105.

"After analyzing the bids and following up with references, staff has determined that Greg Mazu with Single Track Trails is the lowest responsible bidder for the project," wrote Capital Projects and Parks manager Gerry Vernon in a memorandum to the town council. "Single Track has completed trail work and maintenance for the Town of Winter Park and has done so in exemplary fashion."

The project must be completed by Nov. 3, according to the Leland Creek Flow Trail Construction contract.