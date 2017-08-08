Winter Park awards naming rights for new Hideaway Park stage | SkyHiNews.com

An agreement was reached last week between the Winter Park Town Council and Rendezvous Colorado LLC for the exclusive naming rights of the recently built stage at Hideaway Park. The deal also gives Rendezvous the exhisting building and about a half acre of town owned property on the site.

The stage's new name? Rendezvous Event Center.

The deal will cost Rendezvous Colorado a total of $3.5 million, the first million of which is due Sept. 1, while the rest will be paid out over a 10-year period. The naming rights last for 15 years, and both Winter Park and Rendezvous have mutual options to extend the term.

"We are very excited to work with Rendezvous and the Koelbel family in this new capacity," said Winter Park Mayor Jimmy Lahrman in a statement. "Rendezvous has always been a great partner in Winter Park, so I know this agreement will only further enhance our community."

Rendezvous Colorado is a resort home community located in the Fraser Valley developed by Koelbel and Company, which "promotes well-being and preserves bonds naturally," with an emphasis on outdoors recreation.

Along with naming rights to the stage, the agreement also give Rendezvous signage rights at the stage, enhanced marketing options, recognition a major corporate sponsor and residential and commercial development rights for the land under the condition that the visitor center, box office, and Chamber of Commerce operations remain intact at their current locations.

Recommended Stories For You

"Part of our commitment to the community is smart financial management, collaboration and partnership," said Lahrman. "This new agreement is one of the many ways we're getting more creative with how we deliver the services and infrastructure integral to a world-class resort community."

The ribbon was cut on the new stage June 22, in time for a myriad of local festivals and events. The new Rendezvous stage is planned to continue accommodation of summer events, as well as year-round usage for the community.

"The Koelbel family has had roots in Fraser Valley for more than 65 years and created the Rendezvous community here because of our long-standing commitment to the land, lifestyle and the region," said Koelbel and Company President Walter Koelbel, Jr. in a statement. "We are proud and honored to have Rendezvous as the name of this exceptional venue in Winter Park, as it reflects everything we have strived to create here."