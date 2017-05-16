THIS WEEK: Winter Park Christian School students to present senior thesis | SkyHiNews.com

WINTER PARK — A student's senior thesis paper and presentation represent the culmination of their academic career at Winter Park Christian School. This year's seniors will present their theses on Thursday at Winter Park Christian Church and the public is invited.

Seniors select their thesis topics at the beginning of the school year. Topics should represent something a student is passionate about as well as something they have touched upon in their four years at Winter Park Christian School, whether from humanities, literature, theology, math, science, or other areas of study. Seniors then devote an entire year researching, drafting and revising their 15- to 20-page papers.

They present their finished theses in May to an audience and a panel of three to four community members with an interest in their area of study. The panel asks questions of the student following their presentation. While daunting to students, panel members seek to make their questions both challenging and encouraging. When all is finished, students not only know their topic well, they also leave Winter Park Christian School with a sense of great accomplishment — and relief.