Winter Park Competition Center holds memorial race | SkyHiDailyNews.com

The Winter Park Resort Competition Center held a memorial slalom alpine ski race titled Race For Mason on Saturday, Feb. 4 to remember Mason Shepard. Shepard passed away in February 2016 while working on a race crew during an event at Winter Park Resort. He was 24 years old and an alpine race coach for the Comp Center.

Saturday’s race was a U.S. Ski and Snowboard Association (USSA) event. The race included men’s and women’s divisions ages U12-U14. Shepard’s parents hosted a barbecue for the competitors during the races.