Winter Park Express receiving positive feedback | SkyHiDailyNews.com

Less than a month after the first Winter Park Express’ maiden voyage from Union Station in Denver to the ski resort, everything seems to be going smoothly. Though several train trips have sold out, there is still room on upcoming trains. Two of the first three Saturdays for the Winter Park Express have sold out, as Saturday is a very popular day for skiing in Colorado.

Steve Hurlbert, Director of Public Relations and Communications for Winter Park Resort, said the feedback the resort has received has been very positive. “People are elated not only to have regular service back, but the experience itself is far superior to the old ski train, a fact even those most nostalgic for the old service admit,” Hurlbert said. “The seats are roomy and comfortable, skis, boards, and poles are kept in a separate area, and on-loading and off-loading is quick and seamless. We expected people to be excited, but once people actually ride it, they’re blown away.”

Hurlbert said another benefit Winter Park Resort is seeing, in addition to Front Range passengers, is more people drawn to Winter Park that have never skied in Colorado. Hurlbert attributes this to the ease of flying into Denver International Airport and having the ability to travel all the way to the ski resort by train alone.

“Given that there is no other service of its kind in the United States, we’re expecting the destination visitation and international visitation to only increase throughout the years as the experience continually evolves and improves” Hurlbert said.

Marc Magliari, Spokesman for Amtrak Government Affairs & Corporate Communications, said those seeking the lowest price for a round-trip to Winter Park should consider the Sunday morning departures. Many tickets are available for under $40.

The Winter Park Express will have another three-day extended weekend on President’s Day weekend. The train will run round trips from Feb. 18-20.