Winter Park Express tickets now on sale

Winter is coming and with it even more iterations of the much ballyhooed WInter Park Express, providing resort base access to Winter Park from Denver's Union Station.

Ticket sales for this ski season's Express started Friday, along with the announcement of expanded service and some lower price options. Next year the Winter Park Express will operate every Saturday and Sunday from January 6 through March 25. Additionally Express service will be offered by Amtrak on select Fridays. The Winter Park Express will kick off the season with Friday service on January 5 and will also offer Friday transport services on February 2 and March 2 – the first Friday of each month the Winter Park Express operates.

Ticket prices have also seen some changes for the coming season. Early bird one way tickets will now go for as little as $29 though officials from Amtrak indicate they believe the lower cost one way tickets will sell out fast.

The coming ski season marks the second year of existence for the historic Winter Park Express, which originated in 1912 according to Amtrak. Officials from Winter Park Resort referred to last year's inaugural season as, "highly successful" and have been in talks with Amtrak to bring a second year of service to the Fraser Valley since at least late spring.

The Winter Park Express can accommodate more than 500 riders on the route up from Denver through the Moffat Tunnel. The Express makes the journey from Denver to Winter Park and back once per day on operational dates. The train departs Union Station at roughly 7 a.m. and arrives at the resort at approximately 9 a.m. The Express will depart from the Winter Park Resort base area at 4:30 p.m. on afternoons when the train operates and will return to Union Station by roughly 6:40 p.m.

The Winter Park Express ran for many decades and was popular with Front Range area skiers but was shut down in 2009 due largely to logistics issues related to securing track time on the route from Denver up through the Moffat Tunnel, a busy freight route. In 2015 the Resort began negotiating with Amtrak to reestablish the line. Winter Park Resort is the only ski resort in North America whose base area can be access directly from a train.