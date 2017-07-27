Winter Park Half Marathon, 5K returns | SkyHiNews.com

The annual Winter Park Half Marathon and 5K is returning for its fifth straight year Aug. 5th, which sends racers through a picturesque course of aspen trees and mountain views.

The marathon acts as a major local fundraiser for the Shining Stars Foundation, a local nonprofit that provides social and recreational programs for children and their families who are fighting life-threatening illnesses.

"One hundred percent of the proceeds from this event directly benefit our program," said Ryndi Zastrow, program event coordinator for the Shining Stars Foundation. "It's our biggest local event and it's a really great way to get the community involved with our programs."

The half marathon begins at Grand Park and takes racers on a dirt path loop, climbing in elevation from 8,700 feet to over 9,500 feet. The 5K will take participants around Grand Park on the trail system.

The event is expected to draw upwards of 300 people, including about 150 participants in the race. The goal is to raise over $10,000 this year, which would help the foundation serve over 80 new families in addition to the current client base, according to Zastrow.

"We're definitely looking at more than we made last year," said Zastrow. "We've gotten a wonderful response in terms of sponsorship from the local community, and our registration numbers have increased from last year. It's all really exciting."