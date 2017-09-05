Winter Park honors lifesaving police officer

The Winter Park-Fraser Police Department recognized officer Matt Murdoch with a Lifesaving Award at the Winter Park Town Council meeting Tuesday night, exactly five months after Murdoch saved the life of Gernot Rohrl.

In April, Rohrl and his wife, Susan, were on Elk Run in Winter Park when Rohrl fainted and stopped breathing due to a cardiac event. Susan called 911, and said that within minutes Murdoch was on the scene and performing lifesaving CPR.

"I literally held Gernot, and he was not breathing," said Susan Rohrl. "Matt made it within a couple of minutes or less, and he was the first person to do CPR. He brought Gernot back."

Emergency medical workers arrived on the scene a few minutes later and took Rohrl to East Grand Clinic, before airlifting him to Denver Health. Rohrl said he was put into a medically induced coma, but woke about 24 hours after arriving in the hospital.

"It was a miracle," said Susan. "It's because Matthew got there so quickly. The doctors told me it was because he was there so fast and gave the rescue breathing to Gernot fast enough that he would be okay."

Rohrl said doctors told him that only about one percent of the people who have cardiac events similar to his survive, and that Murdoch's quick response made the difference.

Recommended Stories For You

"I just happened to get a call, and I did what I was trained to do," said Murdoch. "I'm just glad that I got to make a difference in the community."