Winter Park named top Colorado adventure town by outdoor magazine

Readers of Elevation Outdoors Magazine have confirmed what those living in Winter Park have known for years, voting it Colorado's Top Adventure Town by an overwhelming margin in their annual online readers' poll.

Winter Park crushed 37 other towns vying for the honor, earning the coveted title on the strength of its year-round adventure activities. Receiving specific mention was Winter Park's status as "Mountain Bike Capital USA" and its 600 miles of mountain bike trails, as well as the over 3,000 acres of world-class skiing and snowboarding terrain at Winter Park Resort.

To be the Top Adventure Town in a state full of adventure, the full spectrum of outdoor activities needs to be encapsulated, and with back country skiing on Berthoud Pass, fly-fishing the Fraser River or just enjoying a free concert in Hideaway Park, Winter Park easily fits the bill.

Eagle and Fruita were runners-up, finishing a distant second and third, respectively.

In celebration of the honor, Winter Park Resort will be launching an Adventure Town Giveaway, which will include lodging and an array of adventurous activities throughout the Fraser Valley. The prize will be awarded in January and entry forms can be found at http://www.winterparkresort.com beginning on Nov. 3.

Winter Park Resort will open for skiing and snowboarding on Nov. 15.