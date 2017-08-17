Winter Park officially joins climate compact

The town of Winter Park voted unanimously on Tuesday to officially join the Compact of Colorado Communities. Aspen Mayor Steve Skadron established the compact in May as a means to enhance local governments' capacity to fight climate change and promote clean energy.

The resolution lays out guidelines for member communities including stipulations for training, funding and how to be proactive in taking action. Winter Park will commit an elected official and a senior staff member to represent the town for the compact, and must also make a small annual $1,200 contribution to the compact.

The town has until the end of September 2019 to announce a new goal or initiative that meets an undisclosed "aggressiveness threshold" to be agreed upon by the Steering Committee in conjunction with the Association of Climate Change Officers and the compact.

Winter Park Town Manager Drew Nelson said the town doesn't have any immediate initiatives, but that they will be identifying and developing new programs over the next year.

In return the compact will help provide Winter Park with benefits for joining, including guidance and support on project that reduce greenhouse gas emissions or build resiliency to climate change. The town will also have access to pro-bono resources only available to member communities.

Thirty-five towns, cities and counties around the state have signed on to the compact, including the town of Fraser.