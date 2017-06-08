Winter Park Resort Opens for Summer | SkyHiNews.com

Winter Park Resort reopens this weekend for the summer season, bringing new biking trails, yoga and all the chocolate you can eat to the popular mountain destination.

The resort opens Saturday and kicks off with the eighth annual Chocolate Festival, which promises to be the biggest yet.

"It seems to grow and grow each year," said Steve Hurlbert, director of public relations and communications for Winter Park Resort. "The whole village area is just going to be filled with tents, people with chocolate to show off; it's a really exciting opening day."

The festival opens with live music courtesy of Edsel's Garage at 10 a.m., and features 21 different vendors offering a myriad of chocolates and sweets. Patrons can purchase sample tickets to taste a variety of different fudge, truffles and melting chocolate. The festival also features face painting, a pudding eating contest and even chocolate painting.

"We wanted to do something kind of different," said Hurlbert. "What's great is that unlike a wine or beer festival, it's something that kids can take part in too. A lot of these festivals are sort of adult only, but this is one that kids can really get involved with also."

The festival ends at 4 p.m.

Also opening Saturday is the bottom portion of the Trestle Bike Park, which features 40 miles of trails, though the top-half of the mountain is still being prepared by the Trestle Trail Crew.

The open section still offers trails, including the popular Green World and Rainmaker trails, for bikers of all levels. The upper portion of the mountain is expected to be open by July 1, at the latest, just as Winter Park unveils three new trails adding 10 miles to the park. This is also the first year that the Olympia lift will be open to mountain bikers the entire season.

"When you expand something like this you've got such a limited window to get in, clear trees and make trails," said Hurlbert. "You have to do it incrementally. But we've got 10 miles of new trails that we're working on. The first two or three are already done."

The Colorado Freeride Festival is also returning this summer for its 11th year, from July 27 to 30. The weekend is full of family friendly activities, bicycle vendors and races for all ages. The Maxxis Slopestyle Open brings world-class riders to the mountain to compete in the Freeride Mountain Bike World Tour Gold Series.

"The biggest, signature event that we have is the Colorado Freeride Festival," said Hurlbert. "We're going to have more interactive, family-fun type things. We're really looking forward to it being the biggest and the best."

Also offered by the resort this summer is mountainside yoga, live concerts, movies and many more festivals and events. The summer season ends Sept. 4. Trestle Bike Park is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily.

