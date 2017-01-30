Winter Park Resort President set to retire March 31 | SkyHiDailyNews.com

Winter Park Resort announced today that President/COO Gary DeFrange will retire effective March 31.

According to the release, Sky Foulkes will be taking over day-to-day operations as president of the resort on April 1.

Foulkes is a ski-industry veteran who spent 32 years at Stratton Mountain in Vermont where he ascended from professional ski patroller to President/COO, a position he held from 2007-2014. In the fall of 2014, Foulkes joined Intrawest as the company’s Chief Operating Officer, where he oversaw the operations of each of Intrawest’s six resorts, as well as CMH heli-skiing in Canada.

Foulkes becomes just the fourth president in Winter Park’s 77-year history, whose predecessors, Steve Bradley, Jerry Groswold, and DeFrange, each served in the post an average of 22 years.

“Winter Park Resort is a treasured Colorado institution and I’m humbled and thrilled to be a part of such a great team,” said Foulkes.

“Gary DeFrange is a legend in the ski industry and while his are massive shoes to fill, I look forward to hopefully building on the prodigious foundation he’s established at Winter Park and the indelible legacy he’s left throughout the industry.”

“It is bittersweet leaving a place as special as Winter Park, but I’m filled with gratitude for the immense privilege of leading one of the country’s greatest resorts for so long,” said DeFrange.

“It has been a true thrill and I thank the City of Denver, the Winter Park Recreational Association, and Intrawest for the greatest, most challenging, and most rewarding job I’ve ever had. Most of all, I thank the thousands of Winter Park Resort employees, as well as my wife Michelle, who over the last 19-plus years have been the driving force in everything we’ve achieved together and have inspired me each and every day.”

A leader within the recreational sports industry as well as beyond it, DeFrange has served on the board of directors for Colorado Ski Country USA, National Ski Areas Association, AAA Colorado, the NSCD, and the Denver branch of the Kansas City Federal Reserve Bank. Looking ahead, DeFrange plans to ski more, travel with his wife Michelle, add to his collection of classic cars, and improve his score on the golf course.