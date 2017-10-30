Winter Park Resort’s Mary Jane Ale available in stores for the first time

Skiers, riders and beer lovers rejoice: you can now take a little piece of the Mary Jane home with you. Winter Park Resort, in conjunction with New Belgium Brewing, announced last week that the resort's popular Mary Jane Ale is finally available in stores throughout the Front Range for the first time.

"With Mary Jane Ale we created a beer bursting with citrusy hops while having a malty sweetness as a counterpoint throughout," said Jesse Claeys, a spokesperson for New Belgium. "Mary Jane Ale is a perfect beer for when you're in an après ski state of mind, whether you're on the mountain or at home along the Front Range."

Mary Jane Ale is a 4.5 percent ABV hop-forward sessionable ale, formerly only available on draught at Winter Park Resort. The beer is now available in six-pack 12 oz. cans in stores throughout Denver, Boulder, Ft. Collins and other Front Range locations. The limited edition retro cans feature Mary Jane in the 1970s, and is meant to be representative of the decade the territory was founded.

Grand County residents and visitors will be able to find Mary Jane Ale in stores beginning in November. Winter Park Resort and New Belgium will celebrate the partnership at a Can-Damonium party at the base of Mary Jane Territory on Dec. 9, with an on-mountain scavenger hunt, live music and plenty of beer.

"Enjoying a Mary Jane Ale is as much a part of the Winter Park experience as great snow under bluebird skies, and we are thrilled to partner with New Belgium to bring this delicious brew from the mountains to the Front Range," said Steve Hurlbert, director of PR and communications for Winter Park Resort.

"Mary Jane, a Colorado institution as iconic as Winter Park Resort and New Belgium Brewing, is world renowned for its moguls, trees, and laid-back vibe, all of which is encapsulated in Mary Jane Ale. This is the culmination of a two-year process, and we're delighted that people can now enjoy the Mary Jane Territory experience with friends and family in their own homes."