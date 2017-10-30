Winter Park rolls out new community development software

The town of Winter Park recently approved a contract with Accela Civic Platform and The Sidwell Company to reinvigorate its Community Development Department's software, allowing residents access to a new cloud-based platform, which is meant to improve community engagement, efficiency and transparency.

The new software will allow residents to submit building permits online, request inspections and view where their permits are in the approval process. The software may also be used for the planning department, allowing the department to process special use permits and code enforcements online.

The contract is not to exceed $27,710 plus a yearly $17,000 subscription fee. The project is expected to be complete in about four months, though a start date for the services hasn't yet been determined.

Land Trade

The town of Winter Park is considering a small exchange of land with the new Arrow at Winter Park development. During the plat review process for Arrow the town and developer found parcels of land that could be exchanged for mutual benefit.

The exchange would trade 664 square feet of public right-of-way to Arrow for and equal size piece of land back to the town. Arrow will use the additional land for a new townhome unit, while the town is planning on creating a larger snow storage area near the sidewalk along Vasquez Creek.

The town will hold a public hearing on the proposal at their regular meeting on Nov. 7.