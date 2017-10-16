Winter Park seeks donations for housing assistance fund

The town of Winter Park is seeking donations from residents to assist with the Winter Park Affordable Housing Assistance Fund; a donor advised fund ran through the Grand Foundation meant to help individuals that can't afford housing in the Fraser Valley.

Winter Park recently unveiled the program's new Neighbor-to-Neighbor Campaign in which the town, along with the Grand Foundation and Winter Park Resort are asking residents in the area to contribute to the fund. The town of Winter Park and Winter Park Resort will match every dollar donated by the end of the year up to $250,000.

The housing fund was established earlier this year thanks to $15,000 of seed money raised at the Grand Foundation's Grand Gala, and an additional $10,000 contribution from Winter Park.

So far the fund has assisted 13 individuals and families in the Fraser Valley, according to a release from Winter Park. The fund can be used to help in a variety of areas including rent, move-in assistance and down payments on homes.

Donations are being accepted online at http://www.grandfoundation.com/give. Applications for housing assistance are accepted several times a year on the Grand Foundation website.