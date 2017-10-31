With a perfect season, West Grand now heads to playoffs

The West Grand Mustangs completed a perfect regular season on Friday night, moving to 9-0 after a 52-0 victory over Gilpin County.

The win moved the Mustangs to the second ranked 8-man team in the state as they gear up for the playoffs.

Defense was the story once again in this one, as West Grand completed their fifth straight shutout, and sixth of the season. Junior Jordan Knight led the team in tackles with 13, while Noah Schroeder added 11. Senior Josh O'Hotto had a nice night with a sack and fumble recovery, while Junior Marcos Ramirez and Sophomore Marcus Sanchez each had an interception.

On the offensive side of things the Mustangs dominated on the ground once again, rushing for 360 yards and averaging over 7.5 yards per carry. Junior Hugh Wheatley led the attack carrying the ball 15 times for 136 yards and a touchdown. Junior Luis Dominguez rushed for 112 yards on 10 carries and three touchdowns.

Senior Quarterback Brady Gore only completed four passes, but totaled 106-yards and a touchdown through the air. Gore also added 78 yards and a touchdown on nine carries. Dominguez completed his only passing attempt for a 15-yard touchdown to Senior Jake Bentler.

Hugh Wheatley led the team in receiving with two catches for 82 yards and a touchdown.

Recommended Stories For You

The win caps off an unprecedented regular season for the Mustangs, who averaged over 49 points and gave up less than two a game. Wheatley led the team with 1,193 yards from scrimmage on the season and 18 touchdowns. Wheatley also led the team with five interceptions. Dominguez paced the team in touchdowns with 19, while compiling 896 yards from scrimmage. Gore threw for 735 yards and seven touchdowns. Josh O'Hotto led the team with 83 tackles on the year.

The Mustangs will take on the 6-2 Norwood Mavericks in the first round of the 2017 CHSAA 8-Man State Football Playoffs on Nov. 4.