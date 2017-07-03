Woman, 25, dies in ATV rollover near Horseshoe Campground | SkyHiNews.com

A 25-year-old Northglenn woman died as a result of injuries after the ATV she was riding on rolled Sunday morning near Horseshoe Campground, according to the Grand County Sheriff's Department.

The woman, identified Monday as Maria Cervantes, was thrown from the ATV, which was driven by an unidentified 16-year-old.

"It appeared they lost control of the ATV, rolled off of the edge of the roadway and both riders were thrown off of the ATV," according to Lt. Dan Mayer of the sheriff's department.

Cervantes was pronounced dead at the scene, while the driver was reported to have sustained non-life threatening injuries. Neither Cervantes nor the driver were wearing helmets, according to officials.

A Flight For Life Helicopter was dispatched based upon the severity of the injuries that were initially reported, though it was not utilized.

Cervantes had been camping with her boyfriend and his family at the Horseshoe Campground in the area of County Roads 3 and 34 near Ute Pass, according to officials.

After the incident occurred, several people from neighboring campsites attempted to assist with first aid. Cellular phone service is limited in the area and delayed calls to 911.

"Currently, this appears to be a very tragic accident and we do not foresee filing any criminal charges or issuing a summons," Mayer indicated Monday.

Mayer indicated that it did not appear that drugs nor alcohol were involved in the incident.

The incident does remain under investigation and an autopsy is scheduled for Wednesday.

A cause of death has yet to be determined pending the results of the autopsy.

Officials with the sheriff's department, Grand County EMS and the Hot Sulphur-Parshall Fire Protection District responded to the scene.