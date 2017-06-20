Woman critical after car hits her | SkyHiNews.com

Officials from the Fraser-Winter Park Police Department had few updates Tuesday morning on a pedestrian that was struck by a vehicle just off Rendezvous Road early Monday morning, but did release the woman's name.

Police Chief Glen Trainor confirmed the female party who was struck by the car, 25-year-old Tait Erichsen of Fraser, was alive and being treated for her injuries along the Front Range early June 20. Trainor said local police investigators are still waiting on Erichsen's medical records and plan to perform a vehicle inspection on the KIA sedan that struck Erichsen. Erichsen's condition was listed as critical Monday morning and her status was upgraded to stable Tuesday morning.

Investigators plan to reconstruct the scene of the incident, which occurred at about 2:38 a.m. Monday morning, as they prepare the facts of the case for potential presentation to the District Attorney's Office. Trainor confirmed no charges have been filed yet in relation to the incident but added it is still too early in the process to say definitely whether charges will be filed or not.

According to Trainor, the driver of the vehicle, whose name has not yet been released, was sober at the time of the incident and neither drugs nor alcohol were considered a factor for the driver. Because the female party was unconscious when first responders arrived on the scene Monday morning, officials are waiting for medical reports to determine if drugs or alcohol were a contributing factor for the woman.

A KIA sedan driven by a 24-year-old male from Tabernash was traveling westbound on US Highway 40 when it struck Erichsen along U.S. Highway 40. According to an initial press release from police, Erichsen was wearing dark colored clothing and "suddenly walked in front" of the KIA sedan.

Trainor said investigators do not know why Erichsen was out on the highway at that time of night but noted the woman works at a restaurant in Winter Park and lives in the Fraser area and may have been walking home after finishing her shift.

Erichsen was transported to Middle Park Medical Center and was then airlifted to St. Anthony's Hospital in Lakewood for treatment of, "numerous injuries," according to police reports.

While the legal ramifications for the driver of the KIA are still in question, Trainor was quick to highlight the driver's responsible actions following the incident.

"I am thankful the guy stopped," said Trainor. "He did the right thing by stopping and rendering aid."