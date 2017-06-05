Woman dies in rafting accident on Upper Colorado River | SkyHiNews.com

EAGLE COUNTY — First responders from Eagle and Grand counties responded to reports just before 4 p.m. Monday of boats and people that were pinned in the Boneyard Rapid between Yarmony and Rancho del Rio on the Upper Colorado River.

The boaters were a large private group from the Edwards area with several boats and kayaks in their group. As the group approached the Boneyard Rapid, one boat became high centered on an already abandoned raft that was pinned on a rock. As the occupants of the boat began to swim out of the rapid, one female in the group became trapped.

Emergency responders from the Eagle and Grand counties quickly arrived on scene with resources and volunteers to assist witnesses and boaters with recovery efforts. By 5 p.m., a female in her early 30s was recovered from the river and was not responsive to CPR efforts.

The Grand County Sheriff’s Office wants to urgently remind the community and river enthusiasts to stay safe when playing in and near the river. Spring and summer bring warmer temperatures, snowmelt, runoff and high water in mountain streams and rivers. The dangers of high-water runoff can be fatal, as debris and river conditions change daily. It is important to be prepared, alert and familiar with proper safety equipment and how to rescue yourself and others when recreating in high-water areas.

From Vail Daily News reports. Vail Daily News is a sister publication of Sky-Hi News.