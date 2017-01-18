Woman hits tree from snowmobile accident in Winter Park | SkyHiDailyNews.com

Grand Adventures in Winter Park assisted a woman who fell off her snowmobile and hit a tree today on Corona Road in Winter Park.

She left Grand County in a helicopter headed to a Denver hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to Greg Foley of Grand County Search and Rescue.

The woman, who is not from Grand County, rented a snowmobile for an unguided tour though Grand Adventures. She was riding with a group, went off trail and hit a tree. Someone from her group called 911. Grand County EMS and Grand County Search and Rescue were paged out.

Grand Adventures brought her to the ambulance and the ambulance transported her to a helicopter that was parked at the East Grand Fire District building in Winter Park, said Foley.

She was conscious and breathing with skeletal injuries, Foley said.

“Typically accidents from our rentals call us directly,” said Grand Adventures owner, Ryan Barwick.

However this group called 911 and Grand County Search and Rescue was used more as a backup, said Foley.

The woman, who is in her 20s, went off the trail, fell off the snowmobile and hit a tree, said Barwick who assisted getting her off the hill.

“She is banged up and is getting the care she needs.”

Conditions

Winter Park has seen several feet of snow in the last week however too much snow isn’t a problem for snowmobiling and perfectly safe.

“It’s good to have a lot of snow to work with. It makes the trails safer and it’s better to maintain trail quality,” said Barwick.

“The conditions are idea for snowmobiling,” he said.

“It’s a win-win when we get this much snow.”