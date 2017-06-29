Yard sale to help bolster scholarships ‘huge success’ | SkyHiNews.com

The goal for the Grand County Builders Association last weekend was to help bolster its high school scholarship program. And it was a big success, according to the association's executive director.

"I am truly honored that we live in such a caring supporting community," said Lindsey Morrow, executive director Grand County Builders Association. "It is such an inspiration to see how Grand County helps out our neighbors and comes together to support nonprofit organizations.

Morrow extended her sincere gratitude to those who stopped in over the weekend to show their support.

Grand County Builders Association is an advocate for the building industry. It serves as a collective voice to be heard in the political arena, a voice in the environmental area and most importantly, a voice in the community.

Through its scholarship program, the association offers financial assistance to graduates of Middle Park and West Grand High Schools.

The scholarships are awarded based on a student pursuing education in the following fields, but not limited to construction management, architectural degrees, interior design, vocational and technical trade schools in the construction field.

The scholarship program through Grand County Builders Association was made possible by the donations of its members, including Alpine Lumber, Big Valley Construction, Maple Street Builders, Middle Park Residential Services, Millworks, Mountain Top Builders, Rocky Mountain Spray Foam, The Spa Man and Thomas A. Mason. Then the association matched those donated funds through its yard sale.

For the last two months, the association had been collecting new building supplies donated to support the yard sale, and ultimately the students.