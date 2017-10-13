Zoomer Boomer: The beauty of the fall

One of the great advantages of living in this area is experiencing the magnificence that is autumn. While color cruises and road trips are great, seeing these sights and experiencing these sights are not the same. A gloriously golden aspen might be breathtaking from a car window, and the same might be said of a picture in a magazine. But to hold one of the fallen leaves from that glorious Aspen, to feel that specially cooled wind that knocked that leaf off, to inhale that special autumnal aroma, this is what enjoying nature is all about.

We Zoomer Boomers, like many in the population at large, can get a bit caught up in that daily grind we call living to the extent that action or activity becomes more important than result. "Doing something" takes precedence over "enjoying something." Yet we all bemoan that poor soul whose funeral we just visited who never got around to doing what he or she dreamed. At every wake all the attendees reinforce the need in each other to "not take it for granted." We all nod our heads in agreement, some even in sincerity, then we go back the next day and resume the "taking it for granted."

But if ever there was a time of year to break out of this rut it is the autumn season and there is no better way to break out of it than on a bicycle. You might think that the portrayals of twenty-somethings doing death defying jumps and turns on a mountain bike might not be your "cup of tea" and you would be sanely correct. The vast majority of us, however, do not pursue this activity in such a way that would result in an early payout of a life insurance policy. Actually many us approach mountain biking from as much a social outing as anything. Trail riding, conversation, post ride eats, adult beverages, these are all part of the social/riding attraction.

For those not inclined to venture off paved roads onto dirt paths and trails, this same atmosphere of enjoyment can be had by simply experiencing the Fraser River bike path. This gentle paved path complete with rest stops and informative notices is a perfect solution for the autumn experience without the full commitment to a mountain bike. Indeed, the views from the path toward the mountains are guaranteed to provide a palette of autumnal colors that will rival anywhere. Meandering on the path is encouraged, photo ops abound, and the need for speed is totally absent. The bicycle attraction for Boomers is that cycling is so much easier on knees than walking and, besides, we all enjoyed our bikes as kids. Who says you shouldn't enjoy them as adults as well?

But please, just one caveat, one request, one warning. With our age should come wisdom and wisdom dictates that a simple precaution be followed—please wear a helmet. They call them brain buckets for a reason!

Following a successful international business career, John Riddell turned his attention to small business/entrepreneurial pursuits that included corporate turn-arounds, start-ups, teaching as an adjunct business school professor, authoring award winning business and sports columns, and serving as VP for the Chattanooga Chamber of Commerce directing its Center for Entrepreneurial Growth. He can be contacted at jfriddell@msn.com.