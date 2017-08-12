Police investigating possible kidnapping in Routt County | SkyHiNews.com

The Route County Sheriff's Department, along with law enforcement from Wyoming, responded to a call earlier today regarding the possible kidnapping of a young girl at the Steamboat Lake State Park. While law enforcement is on the scene searching, the reports are currently unconfirmed and unsubstantiated, according to Route County Undersheriff Ray Birch.

At about 12:30 this afternoon a 14-year-old boy approached a state park official and said he witnessed a Hispanic adult male take a girl from a bathroom in the Stagecoach Lake Area, and take her to a vehicle with zip ties around her hands, and tape on her as well. The boy described the man as having dark hair and wearing a blue jumpsuit. The car took off in an unknown direction.

The girl was described as around eight years old, with long brown hair. Police are looking for a silver, extended-cab truck with a topper over the bed. There may have also been a blonde woman in the car as well.

After informing the state park official of what he saw, the boy was released. Law enforcement is currently searching for him so they can interview him and substantiate the story, according to Birch. At this point there have not been any reports of parents in the area missing children.