UPDATED: Missing children found safe | SkyHiNews.com

(Updated at 2:30 p.m. Friday to include further information on the children’s whereabouts.)

By SAWYER D’ARGONNE

Two children reported missing from a home in eastern Grand County were found Friday afternoon, according to law enforcement officials at the scene.

The children, ages two and three, were spotted heading down a trail with their dog about a quarter-mile from the road on Highway 88. They were found over a mile from their home.

A driver saw them after receiving a “code red” from the Grand County Sheriff's Department regarding the incident. Emergency workers responded to the call and were able to find the children and the dog.

The children traveled considerably further than officials expected, and even crossed the highway.

The children’s teenage sister was watching them when they went missing from the west end of County Road 5 and County Road 521 around noon Friday, according to Lt. Dan Mayer of the Grand County Sheriff's Department. The children followed their dog through a hole in the backyard fence and wandered off.

Over 40 people helped conduct the search including the Grand County Sheriff's Department, Granby and Winter Park Police, Grand County EMS, Granby and East Grand Fire, Search and Rescue, the YMCA and several neighbors. Dogs, drones, and all-terrain vehicles were also implemented in the search, according to Mayer.

The father of the children says he is currently fixing the hole in the fence.

Bryce Martin contributed to this report. Contact Sawyer D’Argonne, reporter, at sdargonne@skyhinews.com; contact Bryce Martin, editor, at bmartin@skyhinews.com.