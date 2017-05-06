Crews rescue man injured in East Inlet hiking accident | SkyHiNews.com

A man injured while hiking the East Inlet trail was finally rescued by helicopter this morning after crews responded to his location Friday evening.

By BRYCE MARTIN | bmartin@skyhinews.com

A man injured while hiking the East Inlet trail was finally rescued by helicopter this morning after crews responded to his location Friday evening.

Grand County Search and Rescue was asked at 8:30 p.m. Friday to assist Rocky Mountain National Park with the rescue of a man who was injured when he dislodged a rock while hiking off trail. The subject was about one-and-a-half miles from the East Inlet trailhead in steep terrain with cliff bands near Mt. Cairns and was unable to travel due to a leg injury, according to Greg Foley of Grand County Search and Rescue.

Search and rescue team members joined park rangers and Grand County EMS in several small teams to reach the man, with the first group reaching the subject around 11 p.m.

Because of the surrounding “complicated” terrain, moving the man at night was considered high risk. Rescuers remained at the location with him throughout the night, while others nearby stood ready with rescue equipment, according to Foley.

An operation began this morning, in coordination with the Colorado Air National Guard, to hoist the man from his location.

That operation was completed shortly before 8 a.m., with the man airlifted to an ambulance for transport to Middle Park Medical Center.

Stay tuned to SkyHiNews.com for further updates to this story as they become available.