Eclipse schedule for Grand County

Unless you have been living under a proverbial rock for the past three months you should already be well aware that a total solar eclipse will occur Monday August 21 with all of North America experiencing either a partial or total eclipse; here is a handy guide on when and where to watch.

The solar eclipse is set to begin at various times depending upon an individual's location on the globe. The earliest eclipse start times will be seen in Oregon, starting around 9 a.m., and the latest will be in South Carolina, starting around 1 p.m. Grand County should start experiencing the eclipse sometime around 10:22 a.m. Monday morning and finish a little over one hour later.

While Grand County will not experience a total eclipse data provided by NASA indicates Middle Park lies within territory that will see 90 percent of the sun covered by the eclipse. The community of Casper Wyo. offers a good barometer for judging eclipse times in Grand County. Casper lies almost directly north of Grand County and is scheduled to experience totality. As such NASA has provided exact schedules for the region. The timing for Middle Park is likely slightly different because of the north south difference but should provide a good gauge.

The eclipse start time for Casper is scheduled for 10:22:21 a.m. with totality occurring from 11:42:44 a.m. to 11:45:09 a.m. According to data taken from NASA's website the eclipse will last until 1:09:30 p.m. for Casper. The event should be unmistakable in Grand County.

If attempting to view the eclipse please remember to wear eye protection. Citizens should note that standard sunglasses are not appropriate protective eye wear and either special made eclipse glasses, or some type of camera obscura, should be use to view the event. Do not look directly at the eclipse with the naked eye.

Weather in Grand County during the event should allow for quality viewing. Various weather forecasts for Monday predict either mostly cloudy or partly cloudy skies with highs in the mid-70s and one forecast calling for a zero percent chance of precipitation from 9 a.m. to noon.