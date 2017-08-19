Firefighters respond to a fire near Cabin Creek

Firefighters responded to a 50-foot wide plume of smoke near Cabin Creek on Colorado 125 earlier today, according to Lieutenant Dan Mayer of the Grand County Sheriff's Office. The fire is currently around 10-12 feet high and is burning between 8-10 acres on a heavily treed hillside east of Elk Mountain.

Firefighters from East Grand Fire, Grand Fire and Hot Sulphur Springs Fire Protection District are currently fighting the blaze. Responders for the Grand County Sheriff's Office and Forest Service are also on the scene. Mayer said the fire is on forest service land, meaning that the county's resources are only being used until forest service responders can arrive from Fort Collins.

A single engine air attack tanker, along with a Multi-Mission aircraft has been called in to help with the fire, according to Todd Holzwarth of the East Grand Fire Protection District. At this time it does not appear that any individuals or structures are in immediate danger.