Health department issues smoke advisory in wake of Kremmling fire | SkyHiNews.com

By Bryce Martin | bmartin@skyhinews.com

Heavy smoke is expected in the next few days at the site of last week’s Confluence Energy fire in Kremmling, prompting Grand County Public Health today to issue a smoke advisory for the town.

The fire, which claimed several pieces of heavy machinery, continues to smolder on site. At this point it is unknown what the plans are to mitigate the smoke that is resulting from the smoldering of a large wood chip pile located on the company’s property, according to Christian Hornbaker, county emergency manager.

Who is most likely to be affected by smoke?

At-Risk Population Groups:

Elderly persons. An elderly person’s lungs generally are not as efficient as when they were younger.

Young children (especially children 7-and-under). Young children breathe in more air per pound of body weight than others and therefore are more susceptible to smoke.

Pregnant women. Pregnant women also breathe in more air per pound of body weight than others.

Individuals with pre-existing respiratory or circulatory conditions like asthma, emphysema, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) and cardiovascular disease. If your respiratory of circulatory systems are compromised in one way or another, you are likely to experience more severe symptoms at lower smoke concentrations than others.

Individuals with respiratory infections like colds or flus.

Individuals with smoke allergies. Very few individuals actually are allergic to smoke. Generally, these individuals are aware of their allergies long before they encounter smoke from a fire because small amounts of smoke are present in our everyday lives. Woodstoves, internal combustion engines and vehicles of all sorts, campfires and restaurant grills are some of the sources and kinds of smoke inhaled most often. People strongly allergic to smoke are or should be under close medical supervision, and should consider developing a plan in advance for how to deal with a wildfire smoke incident.

Inhaling smoke is not good for anyone, even healthy people.

What are some of the symptoms related to uncontrolled fire smoke?

Eye, nose and/or throat irritation–runny eyes and/or nose.

Coughing, sore throat.

Trouble breathing or tightness of the chest, which may be symptoms of a health emergency.

The onset of symptoms related to pre-existing respiratory ailments like asthma or emphysema.

Especially following days or weeks of smoke exposure, increased short-term likelihood of getting a cold or having similar symptoms of less effective immune responses.

If symptoms persist or are severe, contact your primary health care provider.

What can you do if smoke from uncontrolled fires is affecting you and your family?

There are a few simple actions you should consider that can minimize exposure to smoke that makes its way into a community. The extent of the precautions you take should reflect how heavy the smoke is, how long it lasts, and your household’s risk as described above.

If you smell smoke and/or are beginning to experience symptoms, consider temporarily locating to another area as long as it is safe for you to do so.

Seek out locations where air is filtered. For example, heading to the local mall, movie theater or recreation center can provide some temporary relief. Local health officials often can help locate places with better air quality during extended smoke episodes.

Close windows and doors and stay indoors. However, do not close up your home tightly if it makes it dangerously warm inside.

Only if they are filtered, run the air conditioning, the fan feature on your home heating system (with the heat turned off) or your evaporative cooler. Keep the outdoor air intake closed and be sure the filter is clean. Filtered air typically has less smoke than the air outdoors. Running these appliances if they are not filtered can make indoor smoke worse.

If you have any HEPA room air filtration units, use them.

In smokey air reduce your physical activity level. Avoid exercise or other strenuous activities in heavy smoke. If smoke is simply unpleasant or mildly irritating, changing the timing of a few activities may be all that is necessary.

Give extra attention to the things that help keep a person healthy at any time. Make healthy eating choices, drink plenty of fluid, get ample sleep, and exercise in clean air. To the extent that you can, avoid or mitigate stress by keeping in touch with friends and family, exercising, and using other methods of taking a break from worries.

Avoid smoking secondhand smoke, vacuuming, candles and other sources of additional air pollution.

Commercially available dust masks may seem like a good idea, but they do virtually nothing to filter out the particles and gasses in smoke.

At Night: