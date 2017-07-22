Man accidentally shoots himself outside of Winter Park Hotel | SkyHiNews.com

At about 2 p.m. on Saturday Grand County Emergency Medical Services and the Winter Park/Fraser Police Department were dispatched to the Sundownder Motel in Winter Park on a report of a man suffering from a gunshot wound to the leg.

The man, 24, and his girlfriend, who are believed to be from Golden, were driving to the hotel. While in the passenger seat the man apparently attempted to load a firearm, accidentally firing a round into his left calf, according to Winter Park Police Chief Glen Trainor.

He was transported to East Grand Community Clinic and Emergency Center with non-life threatening injuries. An investigation into the shooting has begun, but it is currently considered an accident.