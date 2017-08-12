Updated: Routt County police determine there was no abduction

The Route County Sheriff's Department, along with law enforcement from Wyoming, responded to a call earlier today regarding the possible kidnapping of a young girl at the Steamboat Lake State Park. Police have since located the girl, and the witness and have determined no abduction took place, according to Routt County Undersheriff Ray Birch.

At about 12:30 this afternoon a 14-year-old boy approached a state park official and said he witnessed a Hispanic adult male take a girl from a bathroom in the Stagecoach Lake Area, and take her to a vehicle with zip ties around her hands, and tape on her as well.

After informing the state park official of what he saw, the boy was released. Law enforcement later tracked down the boy, who said he was on the lake, about a hundred yards away from the incident. After interviewing the boy, police found inconsistencies in his story.

The police also located the vehicle described by the boy, finding a father, his three daughters and no zip ties.