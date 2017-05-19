Snow forecast falls short for Grand County as winter storm winds down (with photo gallery) | SkyHiNews.com

By BRYCE MARTIN | bmartin@skyhinews.com

May’s late spring snowstorm that was initially predicted to bring up to three feet of snow didn’t exactly live up to the hype, at least for Grand County.

Despite moderate to heavy snowfall throughout Thursday evening, average local amounts totaled less than a foot of powder for most of the local towns, with updated reports indicating Fraser received nearly nine inches by Friday morning and lesser amounts reported in the town limits of Hot Sulphur Springs and Granby. Kremmling, on the county’s west side, however, saw as much as 14 inches, according to local residents.

Heavier snow fell in the higher elevations of the mountains surrounding the county, leaving Highway 40 and most of the urban areas along its route with mostly clear, yet sometimes slushy, roads.

Though light snowfall is forecast to fall in the Winter Park vicinity later today — about a 60 percent chance — total snowfall amounts won’t nearly be as much as initially suggested by the National Weather Service in Denver.

The hardest hit areas during the storm were to the southwest and northeast of Grand County, in Summit County and Estes Park, which received more than 24 inches of snow.

The National Weather Service is now calling for more spring-like weather stretching into the weekend, with widely scattered rain showers and thunderstorms on Saturday. Drier and warmer weather will return for Wednesday and Thursday.