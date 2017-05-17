Weather outlook: Up to 3 feet of snow forecast for Grand County | SkyHiNews.com

By BRYCE MARTIN | bmartin@skyhinews.com

Don’t put those snow boots away just yet.

A late spring storm beginning tonight and lasting into Friday could bring more than three feet of snow to Grand County, according to the National Weather Service in Denver.

The weather service issued a hazardous weather outlook today that indicated Grand County — areas below 9,000 feet — could see from three to nine inches of snow Wednesday evening, with the highest amounts falling along the Continental Divide and on higher eastern slopes. Snow will increase over the mountains and northern foothills this evening.

Thursday will bring the greatest snowfall if the storm follows the forecast with upwards of one to three feet of snow expected by Friday evening over the mountains and high foothills, especially near Grand Lake and Rocky Mountain National Park.

The National Weather Service is alerting people in the Grand County area to be ready for potential power outages, fallen tree branches and snow-packed roads.

Temperatures will fall to levels 20 to 30 degrees below normal for mid-May, steadying just above freezing Thursday night into Friday.