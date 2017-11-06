Where’s the powder? Snow forecast looking bleak for Grand County

While it’s only the first full week of November, the anticipation for snowfall is mounting.

A few inches of snow fell over the weekend, but nothing to get too excited about. And, if the forecast from the National Weather Service holds true, there’s nothing much exciting in the way of the white stuff in store for this week either.

Light snow and areas of freezing drizzle are likely across much of the area Tuesday into Tuesday evening. Some light snow will linger over the high mountains all of Tuesday night. But snowfall accumulations are not expected to be significant with this system, according to the National Weather Service.

Dry weather is expected Wednesday through the end of the weekend, with just a few light snow showers over the high mountains Friday afternoon through Saturday. Temperatures will be below seasonal normals on Tuesday, then warm up and stay right near normal readings Wednesday through Sunday.

Light snow will continue across the northern mountains today with only a two- to four-inch accumulation expected.