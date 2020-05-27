20 Under 40: Bailey Ludwig makes nutrition education palatable

Bailey Ludwig, 23, is a nutrition program specialist at Mountain Family Center. She loves the opportunity her job gives her to share nutrition information with young children.

Robert Mendoza / Sky-Hi News

Bailey Ludwig’s position as a nutrition program specialist at Mountain Family Center has been ideal for the young professional.

Her innovation, creativity and flexibility in her job have not gone unnoticed by the nonprofit family resource center.

“Bailey is a pioneer in bringing nutritional education to the youth of Grand County,” her nomination said. “Her compassion, insight and knowledge of child development and nutrition pair perfectly to bring her success in making nutrition information palatable for a very young audience.”

What made you choose to live and work in Grand County?

I’ve been coming to Grand County for a while. My parents had a place in Granby when I was growing up. Right after I graduated from college, I got an email from the registered dietitian for Mountain Family Center. I like working with kids and doing nutrition so it seemed like the right opportunity for me.

What kind of future do you see for your industry in the high country?

What I really enjoy about working with Mountain Family Center, since they’re a food bank and family resource center, is helping people and educating people. Getting kids nutrition information really early is important. Learning how to cook is a big one. I would say having programs up here to help people, increasing those programs and their reach.

How has COVID-19 changed the way your industry does business?

Mountain Family Center as a whole is still open. We have been serving the community through our food bank and through our programs with rent and utility assistance. I personally used to go into schools and teach cooking programs. Obviously I’m not doing that any more. I’m not interacting with families or children as often. I’m still helping the community and just working to get people food and resources when everything is unpredictable. Everything’s the same, but also very different. It’s been upped a bit and we have to adapt to different ways of doing everything.

Who is your hero and why?

I would have to say my parents. They’re my heroes just because they’ve raised me. They taught me how to be kind and successful, work hard and things like that. They would be the people I’d look to first.

What advice or encouragement would you offer a young professional trying to make it in the county?

I would say just connect with the community and really getting to know people. Be immersed in your community and understand Grand County.